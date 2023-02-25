Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,161,663 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,663 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of United Airlines worth $56,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 32.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 183.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of UAL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

