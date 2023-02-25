Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 970,673 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 328.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Seagate Technology worth $67,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

