Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,401,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Newmont worth $66,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -407.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

