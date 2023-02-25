Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 258,800 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of PBF Energy worth $52,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.