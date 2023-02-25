Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 684 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.24). Approximately 112,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 120,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($8.41).
Renewi Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £548.04 million, a PE ratio of 663.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 631.28.
About Renewi
Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
