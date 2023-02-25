Reviewing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -849.22% -36.04% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 4.82 -$19.82 million N/A N/A easyJet $7.39 billion 0.57 -$216.46 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than easyJet.

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.14, indicating that its share price is 2,014% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50

easyJet has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given easyJet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe easyJet is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

easyJet beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

