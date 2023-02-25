Richards Packaging Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$37.07 and a one year high of C$53.50. The stock has a market cap of C$428.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.