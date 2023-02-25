Richards Packaging Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$37.07 and a one year high of C$53.50. The stock has a market cap of C$428.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
