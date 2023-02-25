RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.82.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.8 %

RNG stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock worth $2,210,102 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

