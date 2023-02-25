RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.82.
RingCentral Stock Down 1.8 %
RNG stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.
Insider Transactions at RingCentral
In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock worth $2,210,102 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
