Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The firm has a market cap of £70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 627.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,035.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,384.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

