RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIOCF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

