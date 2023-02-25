Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $15,937.67 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00042204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00216554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

