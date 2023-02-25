RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMGCU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 215,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Shares of RMGCU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

