Robert W. Baird Raises Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $17.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

