Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Raised to GBX 90

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

