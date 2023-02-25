Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.84% of Marathon Petroleum worth $390,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $124.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

