Royal Bank of Canada Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $216.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.77.

Shares of PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

