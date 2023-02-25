RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,010 ($12.16) to GBX 1,050 ($12.64) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EENEF. Barclays raised RS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RS Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RS Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,216.67.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RS Group stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. RS Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.