RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $79.88 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $79.88 million and $31,574.63 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $23,022.88 or 0.99859275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,056.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00398648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00091316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00645388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00582290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00178705 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,469.58803459 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,126.4752031 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,338.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.