Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Announces $0.45 Variable Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 200,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,709. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $75,247.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,192.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 7,705 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $90,533.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.