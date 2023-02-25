Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Announces $0.45 Variable Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.
Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance
RWAY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 200,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,709. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance
Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
