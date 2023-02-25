Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ryerson Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE:RYI traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.83. 1,643,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 65.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

