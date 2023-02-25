Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

