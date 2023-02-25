Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €55.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.30. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

