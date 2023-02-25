Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Secret has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $11,260.89 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00214128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00101442 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00055655 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00056624 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00615804 USD and is down -11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,015.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.