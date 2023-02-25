Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Seer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Seer has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $16.53.

Insider Activity at Seer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $124,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,513.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $124,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $57,159.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $299,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seer by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seer by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.