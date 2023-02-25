Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 16,631 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.89% of ALLETE worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. 301,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

