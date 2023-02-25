Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.33% of Dril-Quip worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 62,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 150,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,044. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $142,604. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

