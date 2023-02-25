Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.33% of Dril-Quip worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 62,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.
Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 150,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,044. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Dril-Quip Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
