Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.36 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 39.4% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.05 on Friday, reaching $577.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.97 and its 200-day moving average is $527.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

