Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NEE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 9,127,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641,162. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

