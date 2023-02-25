SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,040 ($12.52) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,043.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.