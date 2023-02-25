SEGRO’s (SGRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.52) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.78).

SEGRO Stock Performance

SGRO opened at GBX 825.80 ($9.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 817.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 834.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock has a market cap of £9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96).

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SEGRO

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 739.64%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 115,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

