SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Sells $1,497,807.50 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Blumenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $36,895,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 318,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

