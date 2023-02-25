Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

About Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

