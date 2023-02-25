Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.