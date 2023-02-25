Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,140.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,292 shares of company stock worth $8,048,431 over the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

