Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,057,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

