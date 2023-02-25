Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.09 on March 20th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

