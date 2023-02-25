Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas accounts for about 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

SWX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 227,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

