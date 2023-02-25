SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.93 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
SpartanNash Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. 742,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,102. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
