SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.93 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. 742,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,102. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

