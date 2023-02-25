SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Redwood Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,049. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.