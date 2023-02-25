Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 3,369.01 ($40.57) and last traded at GBX 3,285 ($39.56), with a volume of 28533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,143 ($37.85).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 4,078.21%.

SXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,835 ($46.18) to GBX 3,470 ($41.79) in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.95) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,034.33.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

