Springfield Properties’ (SPR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.

Springfield Properties Price Performance

Shares of LON SPR opened at GBX 82.50 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.76 million, a PE ratio of 607.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Innes Smith bought 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,889.87 ($23,952.16). In related news, insider Roger Eddie sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total value of £17,736 ($21,358.38). Also, insider Innes Smith purchased 25,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,889.87 ($23,952.16). 44.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

