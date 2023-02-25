SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. 332,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,332. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,184,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,629,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after acquiring an additional 64,267 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

