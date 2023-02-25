St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in St. Joe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

