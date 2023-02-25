St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

About St. Joe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in St. Joe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

