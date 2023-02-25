St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
St. Joe Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:JOE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
