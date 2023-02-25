Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

