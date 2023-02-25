StockNews.com Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.