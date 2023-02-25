StockNews.com Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
NYSE EDR opened at $22.22 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.
Insider Activity
In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,715,202. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
