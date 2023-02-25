StockNews.com Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $22.22 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

Insider Activity

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,715,202. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,160,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

