StockNews.com Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.46.

FMS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

