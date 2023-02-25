StockNews.com Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

