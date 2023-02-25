STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.
STORE Capital Stock Performance
Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
