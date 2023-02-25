STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,742,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

