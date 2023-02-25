STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.00 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. STP has a total market capitalization of $90.00 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00041823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00216533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,937.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04942864 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $47,575,221.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

