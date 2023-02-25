STP (STPT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $71.46 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. STP has a market cap of $104.17 million and $71.46 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04942864 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $47,575,221.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

